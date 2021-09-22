Hazlehurst Yard of the Month By Editor | September 22, 2021 The home of Diane and George Marx has been awarded Yard of the Month for September by the Hazlehurst Garden Club. The Marx’s yard is landscaped with numerous annuals and perennials, along with foundation plantings for interest during each season. Posted in News Related Posts Wesson Yard of the Month – September September 22, 2021 Crystal Springs Yard of the Month – September September 22, 2021 Pet Of The Week September 22, 2021 Wesson Garden Club is ‘Making Things Happen’ September 17, 2021 Hazlehurst city board averts crisis September 16, 2021