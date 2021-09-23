Colonels dominate Goat Bowl in bounce-back win

By Drake Flowers

Following their first loss of the season, the Copiah Academy Colonels took to the road last week to rekindle an old rivalry with Brookhaven Academy in the first matchup between the next-county-over rivals.

Copiah would prove to be too much for Brookhaven early and often as the visitors ran away with a 45-7 victory over the Cougars. Both offense and defense seemed to be executing well, as the Colonels racked up 613 yards of total offense while holding their opponent to just 86 yards overall.

Read the full story in the 9/22/2021 E-Edition