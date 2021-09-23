 Skip to content

Wesson volleyball picks up two big district wins

Members of the 2021-2022 volleyball team at Wesson Attendance Center are (front row, from left)  Charley Nunnery, Jacey Shannon, Mary Gwyn Hynum, Anye’ Tanner, Abbey Berch, Lilly Kate Channell, Preslee Newman, Avery Anna Watts; (second row),  Lexi Ashley, Alayna Westrope, Lexie Guess, Sonya Smith, Anyel Butler, Breanna Grant-Hall, Kyla Smith, Destini Jones; (back row)  Kayla McElveen, Julianna Wilson, Jahnasia Harris, Laney Kate Earls, Ella Logan, Marley Channell, Jaylynn Cloy, Emma Thaxton, Tiara Tronstad, Mallory Sanders, Breanna Smith, and Coach Michelle Nunnery.

 

By Rusty Newman
The Wesson volleyball team protected their home court on Tuesday and Thursday of last week as they won two big district wins versus Crystal Springs and Hazlehurst.
On Tuesday night, the Lady Cobras hosted the Lady Tigers of Crystal Springs in a varsity doubleheader and was victorious three sets to zero in both matches. In the first match, Wesson won 25-16, 25-9, and 25-5 and in the second match, they were winners by scores of 25-12, 25-8, and 25-11. That moved the Lady Cobras up to 3-2 in district play and into second place in the division.

