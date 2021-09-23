Wesson volleyball picks up two big district wins By Editor |

By Rusty Newman

The Wesson volleyball team protected their home court on Tuesday and Thursday of last week as they won two big district wins versus Crystal Springs and Hazlehurst.

On Tuesday night, the Lady Cobras hosted the Lady Tigers of Crystal Springs in a varsity doubleheader and was victorious three sets to zero in both matches. In the first match, Wesson won 25-16, 25-9, and 25-5 and in the second match, they were winners by scores of 25-12, 25-8, and 25-11. That moved the Lady Cobras up to 3-2 in district play and into second place in the division.

