Carolyn Ann Hall, 59, passed away Sept. 9, 2021. A funeral service was held Sept. 16 at Faith Tabernacle Church of Crystal Springs, with interment at the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Carolyn was born July 30, 1962.

Survivors include her mother, Rose Lee Hayes Hall, of Hazlehurst; William MaKenzie Hall, of Oma; children, Takiya ShaNita Hall, Kamiliah Thyztana Hall, and Courtney Tremayne Hall, all of Hazlehurst; sisters, Minita Barnes and La’Shandra Menique Shaw Hall, both of Hazlehurst; brothers, William Fondale Hall, of Crystal Springs; Billy Earl Hall and Ira Lee Hall, both of Hazlehurst; LaMarris Lentell Hall, of Crystal Springs; and Christopher Johnson, of San Antonio, Texas; and 12 grandchildren.