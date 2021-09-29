Charlie Taylor Jr., 77, of Crystal Springs, passed away Sept. 7, 2021, at his home. A funeral service was held Sept. 18 at Good M.B. Church, with burial the in the city cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Nora J. Taylor, of Crystal Springs; daughters, Angie Adams and Belinda Taylor, both of Crystal Springs; Charlene Anderson, of Byram; sister, Betty M. Kelly, of Detroit, Mich.; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.