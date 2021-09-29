Families, kids can join MPB Library Literacy Tour Featuring Ed Said at libraries across the state

Mississippi Public Broadcasting announces a new, free education program coming to a library near you called the MPB Library Literacy Tour Featuring Ed Said. The tour’s purpose is to promote early childhood literacy and help families become better engaged with PBS KIDS programming.

In partnership with the Mississippi Library Commission and libraries across the state, the MPB Library Literacy Tour Featuring Ed Said will have events virtually or in-person the last Saturday of the month from July to October and January to May. Space is limited for in-person events.

The first event is set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25 in-person at the Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49 in Gulfport, which is part of the Harrison County Library System. The second event is set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30 virtually with the Lincoln Lawrence Franklin Regional Library System in Brookhaven. Twelve other libraries across the state have expressed interest in being a stop on the tour.

At each event, children and their families will watch a PBS KIDS program, complete fun activities related to the program and read a book. MPB’s Ed Said, the rapping, rhyming purple character that promotes health and wellness, will also participate in the tour. This is a great opportunity for families to learn together, particularly those with children in Pre-K to age 8, but all children are welcome.

PBS KIDS programs are designed to address the academic and social-emotional skills of young children. PBS KIDS shows, games and activities are created to be developmentally appropriate, safe and effective learning tools.

“Libraries are a vital part of communities, and many families are closely connected to them. Libraries offer many opportunities for learning, growth, exploration and are bountiful in resources,” said MPB Director of Education Tara Y. Wren, Ph.D. “MPB is adding another resource for libraries with this new venture. This is an opportunity for us to meet children and their families in their communities, encouraging them all to have fun learning together and sharing new opportunities to do so.

“We are pleased to partner with the Mississippi Library Commission, that provides free books during each event, and the community library that provides the space for us to connect. We look forward to meeting families across the state virtually and in-person when we can do so again.”

“The Mississippi Library Commission is delighted to be able to partner with MPB and Mississippi’s public libraries for the MPB Library Literacy Tour,” said Tracy Carr, Library Services Director at the MLC. “We are thrilled to be able to provide the books for program participants and to facilitate a love of learning in Mississippi’s children.”

To register for the MPB Library Literacy Tour Featuring Ed Said events or learn how your local library can get involved, visit education.mpbonline.org or call (601) 432-6565.