During Constitution Week Sept. 17-23, representatives for Woodmen of the World presented the City of Hazlehurst with a new flag for the historic district depot. Pictured are (from left) Jacqui Patten and Brandi Coates., of Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce; Brandon Patrick, Justin Starnes, Tori Earls, of Woodmen of the World; and Hazlehurst Mayor Kenneth Ramsey.