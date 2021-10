Copiah County Medical Center recently held a peanut boil cook-off. Winners are Cameron Newell, People’s Choice Award; and Kelli Barfield, Peanut Boil Champion. Pictured are (from left) George Marx (cook-off judge), Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill (judge), Cameron Newell, Kelli Barfield, Sheriff Byron Swilley (judge), and CCMC CEO Dr. William Morgan.