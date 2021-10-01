Patsy Burris Simpson to present concert in Crystal Springs Oct. 9

The MacDowell Music Club of Crystal Springs invites everyone to a concert by Patsy Burris Simpson, a well-known organist in the Jackson Metro area.

Simpson graduated from Mississippi College with a Bachelor of Music degree in organ. She was the organist at Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Jackson for 28 years. She has served as organist at Christ United Methodist Church also in Jackson for five years and then at St. Columb’s Episcopal Church in Ridgeland. She has taught private piano lessons in her home for almost 50 years.

For the past 35 years, Simpson has been an associate of the Church Organ Group, which is the local representative of the Allen Organ Company. She has found it a joy to travel to different churches throughout the state to work with congregations wanting a new organ to enhance the music ministry of their church.

The concert will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 in the Crystal Springs United Methodist Church sanctuary at 306 W. Georgetown St., Crystal Springs. Masks are optional. For further information, call 601-927-7153.