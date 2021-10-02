Hazlehurst Garden Club awards scholarship



Blakeney Byrd (center) was selected as the recipient of the $1,000 Hazlehurst Garden Club Scholarship at their September meeting. Blakeney is a sophomore at Copiah-Lincoln Community College and plans to continue her studies in dental hygiene at University of Mississippi Medical Center. She is pictured with her parents, Steven and Melanie Byrd. Proceeds from the club’s geranium sale held in March of each year provides funds for this scholarship to a deserving Copiah County student.