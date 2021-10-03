Southern Miss releases President’s and Dean’s Lists

The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2021 summer semester.

The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.

Students recognized from the local area include the following: President’s List – Charlotte Roxanne Douglas, of Wesson; Dean’s List – Jakiera Tatyana Abby, of Hazlehurst; Kamilah Pedrielle Clay and Amber Michelle Nations, both of Wesson.