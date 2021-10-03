UM pharmacy student Aliza Abrams receives white coat

University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy student Aliza Abrams, of Wesson, received the traditional white coat at a ceremony at the Gertrude C. Ford Center in Oxford.

Abrams was one of 102 students to don the white coat and recite the Pledge of Professionalism that binds them to the responsibilities of the profession. The white coat is a symbol of professionalism, and this ceremony marks the beginning of their professional journey toward becoming a pharmacist.

Founded in 1908, the UM School of Pharmacy is ranked among the top 25 pharmacy schools in the nation and houses the internationally-renowned National Center for Natural Products Research. Through its education, research, and service missions, the school aims to improve the health of citizens of Mississippi, the nation, and the world.