Bertha Christmas Belton, 82, passed away Sept. 26, 2021. A funeral service was held Oct. 1 at Antioch M.B. Church, Hazlehurst. Interment was at White Bay Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Bertha was born Nov. 23, 1938, to Eugene Christmas and Theodore and Francis Roman.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Sonya Roman Benson; daughter, Debra V. Belton; son, Carlous Vardaman; and great-great-grandson, Lennox Jones.

Survivors include her daughters, Greta Gilmore, Calamity Jones, Sita Johnson, Sharlet Collins, all of Hazlehurst; and Vonda McGrew, of Terry; son, Ervin Belton Sr., of Terry; and 21 grandchildren. She also reared Lillie Luckett, of Houston, Texas; Matilda Watson, of Hazlehurst; Regina Arnold and Gloria Guynes, both of Crystal Springs; Jean Tucker and Reana Beal, both of Jackson; and Annie Montgomery, of Brookhaven.