Crystal Springs seeking applicants for Mayor’s Youth Council

The City of Crystal Springs is now seeking applications for the 2021-22 Mayor’s Youth Council from local junior high and high school students (grades 8-12) who reside in Crystal Springs.

The Council provides an outlet for young leaders to discuss and take action to address issues that are important to Crystal Springs’ youth. Members of the Council have numerous opportunities to develop their personal skills through community service by acting as a catalyst for youth engagement in community matters through advocacy and education efforts, and by representing their peers in the development and adoption of public policy.

To be selected for this organization, council members must live in Crystal Springs, be enrolled in a local junior or high school, or in a home school program, and in grades 8-12. Interested youth may locate an application on the City of Crystal Springs website, pick up an application at Crystal Springs City Hall, or contact their social studies teacher or counselor at their school. The application gives more information about the expectations of this positive organization and the information needed to apply.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Selected applicants will be scheduled for interviews and will later be notified regarding the new class selections.