Donald Keith Cook, 81, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 1, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Cook was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Hinds County to Milton and Susie Cook. He later married his wife, Faye Patterson Cook, and the two shared 46 wonderful years together until her passing in 2010.

He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard as a Sergeant First Class E-7 for over 30 years. He received an honorable discharge in 1991 while actively serving in Desert Storm. Mr. Cook was a dedicated employee of Kuhlman Electric, which became known as ABB, where he was employed as draftsman for over 40 years before retiring due to a mild stroke in 2010. He also served many years at the Masonic Lodge.

A funeral service was held Oct. 5 at Stringer’s Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. A military burial followed at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church.

Mr. Cook is survived by his children, Leslie “Renee” Smith (Keith), Milton Keith “Jake” Cook (Angie); brother, Lucius Cook (Carolyn); daughter-in-law, Kendra Cook; grandchildren, Haley Tucker (Anthony), Kayla Carter (Graham), Drew Coleman, John Allen Cook, Preston Cook, Ava Cook, and Jacob Cook; as well as a host of great-grandchildren, bonus grandchildren, bonus great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Mr. Cook is also survived by his beloved cats, Lucy and Faith Hill.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and son, William Jeffrey “Jeff” Cook.