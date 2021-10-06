Glenn Smith

Glenn “Little Ghost” Smith, 53, passed away Sept. 26, 2021. A funeral service was held Oct. 3 at St. Peter Rescue Mission Church, with interment at the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Glenn was born Oct. 30, 1967, in Hazlehurst to Frank and Mary Smith.

Preceding him in death were his parents and brothers, Frank Carter and Henry Charles Smith.

Survivors include his sons, Wesley Evans and Glenn Marquise Jones; and siblings, Mary Louise Smith-Sandifer, Minnie Pearl Smith-Brown, Michael Smith, all of Hazlehurst; and Carolyn S. Smith-Branch.