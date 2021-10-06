Robert “Bob” Franklin Bailey Sr., 79, of Crystal Springs, went to his heavenly home on Oct. 1, 2021. His love for his family and his firm belief in Jesus Christ ultimately gave him peace during his battle with many health issues.

Bob was born in Pocomoke City, Md., in 1942 to Roscoe Eugene and Amanda Louise Twigg Bailey. Bob’s walk with Christ began as a teenager. Moving to Salisbury, Md., after serving in the U.S. Army, he pursued a career as a general contractor, in which he did well and retired at age 64.

Bob is survived by his wife, Janice Davis Keating Bailey of 41 years; daughter, Cindy Michelle Bailey Robbins (Brian), of Selbyville, Del.; sons, Robert Franklin Bailey (Jennifer), of Ocean City, Md.; and Keith William Bailey (Sarah), of Berlin, Md.; grandchildren, Jessica Laine Robbins, of Richmond, Va.; Matthew Thomas Robbins (Kyrsten), of Ocean City, Md.; Justin Bailey (Ocean City, Md.) Patterson and August Bailey (Berlin, Md.); great-grandchildren, Donavan and Jameson Robbins, of Ocean City, Md.; brothers, Allan Bailey (Carolyn), of Aston, Penn.; Don Bailey (Alice), of Salisbury, Md.; sister, Janet Bailey Scott (Chuck); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Bailey, and his parents.

Visitation will be held at Stringer Funeral Home from 5-7 pm on Friday, Oct. 8, with graveside services at Crystal Springs City Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. County Line Baptist Church Pastor Jimmy Errington will officiate the service. A memorial service will be held at Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Salisbury, Md., on Saturday, Dec. 18, time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Ministries, Inc. (Brookhaven office) or an organization/charity of your choice.