Trentdis Sonatra Williams, 59, passed away Sept. 13, 2021. A funeral service was held Sept. 22 at Antioch M.B. Church, Hazlehurst. Interment was at White Bay Cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Trentdis was born March 29, 1962, in Hazlehurst to Roena Lewis and Q.C. Williams Sr.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Elridge Mae Weathersby, Dorothy Hester, and Mae Emma Gibbs; and brothers, Willie Jones Overton and Luther Ed Lynch.

Survivors include her daughter, Lakecia Williams; sons, Eddie III and Edric Christmas, of Hazlehurst; brothers, John Ross Jr., of Grand Prairie, Texas; and Q.C. Williams Jr., of Hazlehurst; and sisters, Dinah Lewis, of Moses Lake, Wash.; Tammy Watson, Diane Lewis, Rosie Walker, and Phillia Gray, all of Hazlehurst.