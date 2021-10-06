Wilhelmina Dixon-Jones, 70, passed away Sept. 25, 2021. A funeral service was held Oct. 2 at New Hope Church in Georgetown, with interment at the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Wilhelmina was born Oct. 8, 1950, to Rev. Earl Carver and Lena Mae Dixon.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Don Linzy Dixon; and grandchild, Marvin Murray III.

Survivors include her children, Glenn Jones, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Semekia Cubit, of Hazlehurst; Kisa Jones, of Byram; Latoya Watson, of Flowood; and Tiffany Jones, of Hazlehurst; adopted sons, Steven and Jerneko Smith, of Georgetown; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Earl Dixon, Victor Dixon, Joe Dixon, David Dixon; and sisters, Dorothy Dixon, Bernita Robinson, and Brenda Yancey.