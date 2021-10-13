2021 Copiah Academy Homecoming Court

Members of the Copiah Academy Homecoming Court include (front row, from left) Flower Girl Maggie Miller, Crown Bearer Knox Wooten; (back row) Sophomore Maid Madeline Buckley, Sophomore Maid Ellie Barrentine, Junior Maid McGee Hoda, Senior Maid Brianna Martin, Football Maid Mary Beth Coates, Homecoming Queen Skylar Lyons, Senior Maid Sarah Grace Smith, Miss Copiah Academy Makayla Russell, Junior Maid Morgan Ainsworth, and Sophomore Maid Charley Grace Davis. The court was presented at the Homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 8.