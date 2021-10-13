Barbara Higgins to serve as Hazlehurst Homecoming grand marshal

Barbara Higgins has been selected as grand marshal of the Hazlehurst High School Homecoming Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Hazlehurst at 5 p.m. Oct. 14.

Higgins is a 1974 graduate of Hazlehurst High School. She was a high school member of the ladies basketball, track, and cheerleading teams. She attended Jackson State University on a basketball scholarship and was a member of JSU’s first women’s basketball team to compete on the collegiate level. She been a Girl Scout leader for over 20 years. She is a founding member of the Alpha Alpha Psi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. She serves as Jackson State University Association of Alumni Athletes Board of Directors secretary. The association has over 400 members throughout the United States.

She is an advocate for young people and devotes her time helping young people become better leaders. She is the founder of the Congressional Leadership Community Service League, which awards high school students for giving back to the community by service and leadership.

Higgins is a member of St. James M.B. Church, where she serves as Mothers Board member, president of the women’s ministry, Sunday school teacher, and announcement clerk.

She is married to Deacon Charles Higgins Sr. and has two children, Charles Higgins Jr. and Lynice Higgins; and one grandson, Charles Higgins III.