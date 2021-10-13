Co-Lin plans 2021 Homecoming

Copiah-Lincoln Community College is planning Homecoming activities during the week of Oct. 25-29, 2021. Alumni and friends are invited to the Wesson Campus to celebrate being back together after last year’s events were canceled due to COVID-19.

Homecoming week will kick off on Monday, Oct. 25 with a community-wide movie night at Stone Stadium. “Hocus Pocus” will be shown on the jumbotron, and students and members of the community are invited to attend.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Alumni Association and Office of Enrollment Services are sponsoring a 5K Glow Run on campus. The event is free and open to runners and walkers of all ages. Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female winners in a variety of age groups. The first 50 participants to register will receive a T-shirt. Registration is online on the Co-Lin website (www.colin.edu).

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, all retirees from the college’s three campuses are invited to attend a brunch in their honor at 10 a.m. at the Thames Conference Center on the college’s Wesson Campus. For more information, contact the Alumni Office.

Thursday’s Homecoming events will begin with an open house at the president’s home from 2-3:30 p.m. Alumni and members of the community are invited to attend.

The Alumni Association will hold its annual awards reception from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Thames Center. Alumni of the Year, Sports Hall of Fame, Band and Colette honorees, and the 50-year reunion class will be recognized during this time. Admission to the event is free, but guests are asked to RSVP with the Alumni Office.

A tailgate party will be held on the “Chunkin Charlie Ward” football practice field near Stone Stadium from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The party will feature free food, live music from the Sojourners, games and activities for kids, and a pep rally featuring the Blue Wave Show Band and cheerleaders. The event is open to the public.

The Homecoming football game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. against Jones College. Homecoming Queen Madi Miller, of Brookhaven, and her court will be recognized on the field at halftime.

For more information on Homecoming events and activities, visit www.colin.edu or contact the Alumni Office at 601-643-8313.