Colonels cruise for Homecoming

By Drake Flowers

The Copiah Academy Colonels football team has put together back-to-back dominating performances defeating district opponent Natchez Cathedral on the road 44-16 Oct. 1 and dominating St. Aloysius 38-8 this past Friday in Gallman to round out Homecoming week. The Colonels have now pushed their overall record to 6-2, 1-1 in district play.

In addition to the football game, Copiah Academy was able to celebrate the anniversary of four different state championship teams from years past, which included the 1981 state championship football team (40 years), the 2001-2002 state championship girls basketball team (20 years), the 2006 state championship football team (15 years), and the 2011 state championship fast pitch softball team (10 years).

