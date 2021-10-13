Hazlehurst vs. Nichols By Editor | October 13, 2021 In a recent football game against Nichols Middle School, Jayden Washington (#7) starts the second half with a nice kick for Hazlehurst Middle School. Hazlehurst was defeated by a score of 38-0. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots) Posted in Sports Related Posts Co-Lin plans 2021 Homecoming October 13, 2021 Wesson falls to Raleigh, now 0-2 in district play October 13, 2021 Colonels cruise for Homecoming October 13, 2021 Hazlehurst vs. Magee October 13, 2021 Hazlehurst vs. Wesson October 7, 2021