The Hazlehurst Community Sports League is sponsoring a drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 3 until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the back of the Hazlehurst High School gym.

Those interested in participating are asked to decorate their trunks and hand out treats to the kids attending. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 22.

Donations are also being accepted for the event.

For more information, contact Shirley Sandifer at 601-754-1208.