Wilma Louise Davis Tanner, 90, passed away Sept. 26, 2021. A graveside service was held Oct. 7 at Hazlehurst City Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Wilma was born June 8, 1931, in Hazlehurst to Willie “Devil” and Annie Cooper Davis.

Preceding her in death were her brothers, Willie B., Frank, Thomas Jefferson, David, and Daniel; and a son, Wiley Tanner Jr.

Survivors include her children, Sandra Lucas, Bernee’ Randolph, Kevin Tanner, of Detroit, Mich.; Alan Keith Tanner, of Hazlehurst; sister, Velma Smith, of Detroit; brothers, Charles Smith and William “Teet” Smith, of Hazlehurst; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.