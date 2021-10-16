NSSD Dancer of the Year

Nena Smith’s School of Dance has announced its 2021 Dancer of the Year. Kayla Alana Barfield, daughter of Kelli and Kevin Barfield, was selected as this year’s honoree. Barfield is a 14-year student at Nena Smith’s and has served as a teacher at the studio since she was 15. The award is voted on by studio staff and peers, and over 60 girls are eligible to be considered. Characteristics looked for in the winner of this recognition are dependability, godliness, talent, showmanship, strong character, and leadership. Barfield is currently a freshman at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, where she is starting on her journey seeking a degree in speech pathology. She is still very active at NSSD as one of the teachers and demonstrators. Barfield (right) is pictured with Nena Smith.