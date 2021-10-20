Archie Ray Madison, 80, of Ruth, passed from this life Oct. 18, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 22, 1941, in Jasper, Ala., to Floyd Madison and Louise Guthrie Madison Earnest. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Archie worked for many years with Hyster Company in Jackson, and later opened his own mechanic shop in Wesson. He loved working on old cars and small engine repair. He also loved drag racing as a younger man. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Preceding him in death were his parents; stepfather, Andrew Earnest; daughter, Dana Jill Madison; son, Jeff Madison; and brother, Billy Madison.

Survivors are his son, Waylon Madison (Barbara); daughter, Candi King (Donnie); grandchildren, Alexander Pizarras (Whitney), Devon Pizarras, Victoria Pizarras, Dustin Madison, Leanne Crosby (Connor), Savannah Madison, William Madison, and Matthew Carr; three great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all thoughts and prayers.

The family will have a private ceremony at a later date. Brookhaven Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.