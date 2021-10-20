Community & Religious Calendar

October 22-23, 29-30

The award-winning play “Harvey” will be presented at the Terry Depot 22-23, and 29-30. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6. For tickets, call Betty Davis at 601-878-5980.

October 23

Greater Damascus Church of Christ Holiness USA will hold a Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Walk in downtown Hazlehurst at 8 a.m. Oct. 23. The event will begin in front of the Copiah County Courthouse. The theme is “Together We Win.” For more information, contact Melissa Ervin at 601-695-3189.

October 26

The Copiah County Forestry Association will tour the Weyerhaeuser nursery near Rockport at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Participants will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Copiah County Multipurpose Building at Gallman to caravan to the nursery and should wear field clothes and walking shoes.

The Copiah County Forestry Association will hold a membership meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the Copiah County Multipurpose Building at Gallman. Mark Measells of the Mississippi State University Extension Service will be the keynote speaker and will discuss the timber market outlook. A meal will be provided. Dues for 2021 in the amount of $25 per family are due and payable at the door. Call the county Extension office at 601-892-1809 by noon Friday, Oct. 22 to make a reservation to attend.

October 30

There will be a drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 3 until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the back of the Hazlehurst High School gym. This event is sponsored by the Hazlehurst Community Sports League. For more information, contact Shirley Sandifer at 601-754-1208.

The old Pinola High School annual reunion will be held Oct. 30 at the old school. Doors will open at 9 a.m. There will be a business meeting at 11 a.m. with lunch served after the meeting at $10 per plate. For questions or information, contact Charles at 601-757-7470, Barbara at 601-946-5613, or Dale at 601-382-0833.

October 31

There will be a Harvest Fest from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Springs of Praise Outreach Center, 26114 Highway 27 South, Crystal Springs. The event will include pumpkins, hayrides, face painting, games, concession stand, and photo booth. For more information, call 601-892-2926.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.