June Ervin Long went to be with the Lord on Oct. 8, 2021, at home in Gallman, with her loving husband at her side. Graveside services were held at Gallman Cemetery on Oct. 11, with Rev. Billy Dempsey officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Long joined First Presbyterian Church Jackson in 1948, serving as a second grade Sunday school teacher for 65 years. In 2009, she received honorary life membership by the women in the church. She was employed by South Central Bell for 35 years, retiring in 1983 as state personnel manager.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. William A. Long Jr., Gallman; sister-in-law, Joyce J. Long, Gallman; and nephews, Thomas Long, Tokyo, Japan; and Bob Boggan, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Jewel Ervin; her brothers, Dr. Robert Norman Ervin and Calvin Lingle Ervin; her brother-in-law, Dr. Jerry J. Long.

Pallbearers were Dr. John Buchanan, Daniel Curtis, Austin Curtis, Dr. Craig Flowers, Dr. George May, Fred Perrett, Dale Hamilton, David Turner, and Devin Wallace. Honorary pallbearers were Bob Boggan and James Ervin.

Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1390 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39202; Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; or Friends of Alcoholics, 1298 FOA Road, Jackson, MS 39209.