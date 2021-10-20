Robert Chiles Smith (Bob), 86, passed away in Plano, Texas, on Oct. 6, 2021. He was born in Brookhaven, the son of Robert C. Smith and Nellie Slay Smith. He graduated in the Class of 1953 from Crystal Springs Consolidated High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954. After 20 years of service, he retired. He then worked another 20 years for the National Security Agency (NSA) before retiring in Gulfport.

He is survived by Betty, his wife of 63 years; his daughters, Lisa and Terri; his sons, Robert and Michael; his grandsons, Alex and Ryan; and his granddaughter, Shayna.

Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and patriot.

He was buried at the Dallas National Cemetery on Oct. 20, 2021.