Robert Lee Davis III, 78, of Pollock, La., originally of Crystal Springs, entered eternal rest Oct. 13, 2021, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La., surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held Nov. 6 at First Presbyterian Church, Crystal Springs. Visitation with the family will begin at noon with a service at 1:30 p.m.

Mr. Davis was a graduate of Crystal Springs High School, where he played football and baseball; and he attended The University of Southern Mississippi. He was a retired dispatcher from Lafarge Concrete in Metairie, La. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish. Another of his passions was watching Mississippi State football games. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Marjorie B. Davis; his loving children, Andrea “Andi” Davis (Craig), Darin Bonck, Shannon Bonck (Ricky Gunn), and Damon “Eric” Davis; his grandchildren, Alexais Bulger (Nick), Courtney Faulkner (Justin), Ricky Gunn Jr., Nicholas Davis, and Jacklyn “J.C.” Bonck; his great-grandchildren, Dedrick Bonck, Victor Matthis, Everett Bonck, Kaleb Matthis, Markus Matthis, Nolan Bulger, and Bella Bulger; his siblings, Elizabeth “Libby” Davis Matthews (Bennie) and William “Billy” E. Davis (Tammy); his nieces, Beverly Graves (Mike), Elayna Dais; his nephews, David Matthews (Crystal), Caleb Davis, Will Davis; and his great-nephews, John Michael Graves and Matthew Graves.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Davis Jr. and Myrtle Inez Davis.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Camp Kamassa, P.O. Box 520, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.