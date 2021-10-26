Halloween celebrations set for this weekend

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office will hold a drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The office is located at 20030 Highway 51, Gallman.

The Crystal Springs Parks and Recreation Department is holding its second annual Park Lights Fright Nights event. The drive-thru light show is underway through Oct. 29 from 7 until 10 p.m. nightly at Chautauqua Park.

The department will also hold a Trunk or Treat beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Local churches and business will set up at Chautauqua Park both nights to hand out candy and treats.

The Hazlehurst Community Sports League will hold a drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 3 until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the back of the Hazlehurst

High School gym.