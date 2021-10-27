Angus royalty By Editor | October 27, 2021 Mary-Katherine Stratton, of Crystal Springs, was crowned Miss Mississippi Angus at the 2021 Mississippi State Fair Junior Angus Show held Oct. 11 in Jackson. (Photo by Will Harsh, American Angus Association) Posted in News Related Posts Ribbon cutting held for State Farm October 27, 2021 Floral Club enjoys lunch and museum tour in Hazlehurst October 27, 2021 Halloween celebrations set for this weekend October 26, 2021 Sheriff’s Trunk or Treat postponed to Oct. 29 October 25, 2021 Local production company and artist receive Premier Gospel Music awards October 21, 2021