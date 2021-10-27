Bizot, Maxwell selected as Mr. & Miss Co-Lin

Louis Kenner Bizot IV and Shelbi Leann Maxwell, both of Wesson, have been selected as Mr. & Miss Copiah-Lincoln Community College for the Wesson Campus. They were elected during a campus-wide vote.

Bizot is a graduate of Wesson Attendance Center and is the son of Kenny and Jeni Bizot. He serves as president of both Phi Theta Kappa and Mu Alpha Theta and is a member of the Trailblazers. He is a Pitts Scholar and a member of the Wolf Pack baseball team, where he was named All-MACCC Honorable Mention in 2021.

Maxwell is a graduate of Wesson Attendance Center and is the daughter of Michelle and Jason Berch. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Trailblazers, and serves as vice president of communications for Mu Alpha Theta. She is a Taylor Presidential Scholar and a member of the Lady Wolves softball team, where she was named All-MACCC Honorable Mention in 2021.