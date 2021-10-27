CSHS Senoir Night By Editor | October 27, 2021 Crystal Springs High School football players recognized at Senior Night include (from left) Demarcus Mazie, Demonta Kent, Trevion Williams, Demond Powell, Johnnie Daniels, and Joatavein Martin. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots) Posted in Sports Related Posts Magee Trojans dominate Wesson Cobras October 27, 2021 Hazlehurst routs Crystal Springs 50-18 October 27, 2021 Hazlehurst High School Homecoming October 20, 2021 2021 Copiah Academy Homecoming Court October 13, 2021 Co-Lin plans 2021 Homecoming October 13, 2021