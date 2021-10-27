Floral Club enjoys lunch and museum tour in Hazlehurst

MARY LOU BARLOW (second from left), arts and culture department chairman for the Crystal Springs Floral Club, was in charge of arrangements for the club’s Oct. 14 program. Club members enjoyed lunch at LeSoul restaurant followed by a tour of the Mississippi Music Museum in Hazlehurst. Pictured are club members (from left) Sue Freeman, Barlow, Kitty Hensarling, Joyce Carney, Linda Milner, and Nixi Davis. Brandi Coates, executive director of the Hazlehurst Area Chamber of Commerce; Sandra Hall, Mary Vanlandingham, and Babs Wood welcomed and assisted the visitors in their tour. Each received a gift collection of music-themed mementos, including a copy of “Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame” edited by James H. Brewer, of Hazlehurst.