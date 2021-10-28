Hazlehurst vs. Wilkerson County By Editor | October 28, 2021 Hazlehurst Middle School’s Semaj Stewart (#1) outruns a Wilkerson County player to get the first touchdown for Hazlehurst in a recent matchup. Hazlehurst won the game by a score of 34-6. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots) Posted in Sports Related Posts Magee Trojans dominate Wesson Cobras October 27, 2021 Hazlehurst routs Crystal Springs 50-18 October 27, 2021 CSHS Senoir Night October 27, 2021 Hazlehurst High School Homecoming October 20, 2021 2021 Copiah Academy Homecoming Court October 13, 2021