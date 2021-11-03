Rev. Floyd Ashpole, 94, passed away at his home Oct. 29, 2021. A funeral service was held Nov. 3 at Stringer Family Chapel. Stringer Family Funeral Home of Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

There will also be visitation Saturday, Nov. 6 from noon until 1 p.m. at Sandhill Assembly of God, 295 County Road 441, Doddridge, Ark., and service at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Cass Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ophelia Jane Ashpole; son, Lonnie Darrell Ashpole; parents, Harold and Emily Ashpole; and brother, Paul Ashpole.

Mr. Ashpole met and married his wife of 54 years while in the service during WWII. They served alongside each other as Floyd planted and pastored Assembly of God churches in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. Then later in life, they served as A.G. missionaries to the Pacific Islands and South Korea. Floyd was known for his quick wit and beautiful singing voice. To know him was to love him.

He is survived by his children, Lucinda Ashpole Goldberg, of Doddridge, Ark.; Merle Ashpole, of Quitman, Ark.; Teresa Strong (Mark), of Utica; daughter-in-law, Jackie Ashpole, of Cordova, Tenn.; brothers, Bill Ashpole, of Wahiawa, Hawaii; Danny Ashpole (Marianne), of Pine Island, Minn.; and Dale Ashpole (Shirley), of Mankato, Minn.; and grandchildren, Melissa Ashpole, Joshua Ashpole, Lorrie Jenkins and Gary Strong.

Memorials may be made to First Assembly of God Crystal Springs Missions Offering, 605 W. Georgetown St., Crystal Springs, MS 39059.