Bobby Troy Templeton, of Dentville, beloved husband, brother, uncle, great-uncle, great-great uncle, and friend, passed away on Oct. 27, 2021. He was 85 years old.

Bobby was born on Nov. 24, 1935, in Copiah County. He attended Hazlehurst High School, Copiah-Lincoln Junior College, and then Mississippi State University. He and his wife, Barbara Ford Templeton, were married for 32 years.

Bobby was a cattleman and owner of Templeton’s Grocery, a vital component of the Dentville Community, where many loved to gather. He was a Master Mason who completed 62 years of service at Masonic Lodge No. 428, a member of Copiah Cattlemen’s Association, Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association, founding member of the Copiah County Industrial Development, along with many other civic associations. Bobby was a faithful member of the Dentville Christian Church. He was an avid hunter and a great outdoorsman. He felt blessed to have grown up and spent his life in the beautiful and natural surroundings of Dentville, Mississippi.

Bobby will also be remembered for his love and dedication to his family. Bobby is survived by his two sisters, Betty Templeton Mitchell and Faye Templeton Huff; nieces, Cynthia Layne Hood and Suzanne Hood Lampton; nephews, Will, Bob, Troy, and Quinn Jordan; R.S. Hood III; Mark and Rusty Mann; and Ritchie Roberts; many great-nieces and nephews; and two great-great nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Troy Templeton and Doris Elaine Templeton; his wife, Barbara Ford Templeton; and sister, Peggy Lynn Templeton.

A funeral service was held Oct. 30 at Dentville Christian Church. Interment was at Pine Bluff Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Pine Bluff Dentville Cemetery at P.O. Box 51, Hazlehurst, MS 39083.