Cobras defeat McLaurin for Senior Night victory and playoff spot

By Rusty Newman

The Wesson Cobras hosted the McLaurin Tigers Friday night at Stone Stadium in Wesson to wrap up the regular season. Wesson also hosted Senior Night for multiple sports as the senior athletes were recognized and embraced by their parents and coaches in front of the crowd. It was an emotional night for many, but the football players had to hold back the emotions and tears and take care of business because they needed a win to get in the playoffs.

The Cobras did just that as they put up 28 points in the first quarter and a total of 42 in the first half. The Cobras started off scoring in the first quarter as quarterback Will Loy connected with Deshawn Smith for an 8-yard touchdown pass. Patrick Coleman added the extra point, and the Cobras quickly led 7-0.