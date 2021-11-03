Hazlehurst students recognize breast cancer awareness month

The Early Childhood Education program at Hazlehurst High School, under the instruction of Kemberly Tillman, recognized Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer survivor Yvette Williams shared her journey with the students enrolled in the Career and Technical Education program. She also presented information on the correct way to conduct a monthly self-exam. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Every October, people all over the world show their support for those affected by breast cancer. The students of the Early Childhood Education program wish to salute those affected by breast cancer in the Copiah County area.