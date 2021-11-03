Local district attorney’s office obtains federal funding

District Attorney Daniella M. Shorter recently announced that for the first time in the 22nd Circuit District’s 26-year history, the office has obtained federal funding under the Victims of Crime Act grant.

The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Fund was created by Congress in 1984 to provide federal support to state and local programs that assist victims of crime. VOCA uses non-taxpayer money from the Crime Victims Fund (CVF) for programs that serve victims of crime, including state-formula victim assistance grants. These funds, which are generated by fines paid by federal criminals, support services to over 6 million victims of all types of crimes annually, through 6,462 direct service organizations such as domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, and child abuse treatment programs. Sustained VOCA funds are needed to respond to the dangerous lack of available services for victims.

The VOCA grant will be used to hire much-needed support personnel and cover additional expenses which are not afforded by the state.

“Citizens of Claiborne, Copiah, and Jefferson counties will benefit from having additional support to assist crime victims as they navigate through the criminal justice process. My job is always about obtaining justice for the victimized and part of that endeavor is ensuring that our victims’ voices are heard, and their concerns are attended. I’m excited that through the VOCA grant I will be able to offer much needed services to the citizens of my district,” said Shorter.

The VOCA grant will be administered through the Copiah County Board of Supervisors, who was instrumental in procuring funding. Shorter notes that, “This grant would not have been possible without them.”