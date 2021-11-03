Patricia Diane Daughdrill, 58, of Crystal Springs, died Oct. 29, 2021, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Funeral services were held Nov. 2 at Springs of Praise Church, with burial at Bethel Temple Cemetery in Brookhaven. Stringer Family Funeral Home of Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

She was born on Feb. 9, 1963, to Jack and Emily Fuller. She had a great sense of humor, enjoyed westerns, listening to music, and being with her children.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Fuller.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Emily Fuller; children, Patrick Daughdrill and Toye Whittington (Barrett); brothers, Robert Fuller, Mike Fuller, and Richard Fuller; sister, Beth Fuller; and close friends, Brenda Odom (Dale) and Gaila Cupstid (Lynn).