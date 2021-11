Shirley Ann Leblanc, 83, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 26, 2021, at her residence. Graveside service was held Oct. 29 at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

She is survived by her brothers, Dean Holliday and Charles Holliday, both of Crystal Springs; niece, Caroline Dollar (Jimmy), of Crystal Springs; and several nieces.