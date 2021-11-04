Freeman attends Welty Gala at MUW

Sue Simmons Freeman, of Crystal Springs and Hazlehurst, accompanied by her brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Melinda Causey Simmons, of Meridian, recently attended the Welty Gala at Mississippi University for Women to hear Emmy Award-winning journalist, Elizabeth Vargas.

Vargas won an Emmy in 2000 for Outstanding Instant Coverage of a news story for anchoring live coverage of the Elian Gonzalez case. Vargas related her telecast experiences at ABC over the years, including hosting “20/20” newsmagazine show for 15 years; co-anchor of “World News Tonight”; and news anchor and frequent host of “Good Morning America.” She is the current host of “America’s Most Wanted” on FOX TV.

Freeman has recently completed serving two terms on the MUW Foundation Board, helping raise scholarship funds for W students.

The Welty Gala is held each fall to honor MUW alumna Eudora Welty. The proceeds from the gala benefit the MUW Scholarship Fund.