Sen. Albert Butler to serve on American Rescue Plan subcommittee

Sen. Albert Butler, whose district includes a portion of Copiah County, has been named by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann to serve on a subcommittee tasked with developing a plan for spending federal pandemic recovery money.

Hosemann and Senate Appropriations Chairman Briggs Hopson named a seven-member appropriations subcommittee last week to make recommendations on expending the $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to the Mississippi Legislature.

Sen. John Polk will chair the subcommittee. Other members include Senators Dennis DeBar, Hillman Frazier, Walter Michel, Rita Parks, and Bart Williams. The subcommittee is expected to hold a hearing before the 2022 legislative session.

“The upcoming session may be the most challenging of our 4-year term, with redistricting, the expenditure of the ARPA funds, and a variety of other important items on the agenda,” Hosemann said. “We need to be as organized as possible, and the appointment of this subcommittee is part of this process.”

In general, ARPA funds may be used for water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure; tourism; and COVID expenses related to health care, economic recovery, and other related issues.