Amelia Anne Bufkin, 77, of Hazlehurst, passed away Nov. 4, 2021, at Copiah County Medical Center. Amelia was a resident of Hazlehurst for 61 years. She attended Hazlehurst Public School, where she was a devoted member of the Hazlehurst High School Band.

Though Amelia’s work career was short, she was the best “good will” employee Sue’s Corner of Fashion ever had. She became a staple to many in the community. She was a devout Christian and belonged to Antioch Baptist Church for all the years she lived in Hazlehurst. She was a nursery worker for many years and helped with crafts for Vacation Bible School at Antioch Baptist Church. Even though she has no list of accomplishments or accolades, she made an impact on all those who met her. She was always happy, greeted all with a smile, and impressed everyone with the optimism that was “her.” Given her inabilities, she showed many that you can do anything that you want to do. Everyone loved her, and all who knew her will miss her. As her Daddy said, “She was a special gift from God.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Sue Bufkin, of Hazlehurst.

She is survived by her sister, Beverly Kergosien and Hardy, of Hazlehurst; her nephews and niece whom she helped raise, Regan Wichman and Tracie, of Meridian; Joh Wichman and Sharmon, of Hattiesburg; and Ginnie McCardle and Butch, of Hazlehurst; also six grand-nieces and nephews whom she played with and who loved her, Cole and Grant Wichman; Hardy, Emma, and Lillie McCardle; and Austin Wichman.

A graveside service was held Nov. 7 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 11038 Barlow Road, Hazlehurst, MS, 39083.