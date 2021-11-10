Barbara T. Tanner, 75, of Hazlehurst, passed away Nov. 6, 2021, at Copiah County Medical Center. A memorial service will be held later. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mrs. Tanner lived in Prairieville, La., for over 20 years. She taught EMTs and paramedics at Louisiana Technical College in Baton Rouge for many years. Mrs. Tanner was a paramedic for Arcadian Ambulance.

She is survived by her son, Franklin Lamar Tanner; sisters, Patsy Ellen Taylor O’Neil and Betty Jane Taylor; and grandsons, Alexander Tanner and Ian Tanner.