Clifton Baldridge, 57, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 27 at his home. A graveside service was held Nov. 6 at Salem M.B. Church Cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include a daughter, Morqueta Buck, of Crystal Springs; brothers, Roy Thomas, of Birmingham, Ala.; Lindsey Thomas, James Baldridge, Robert Baldridge, John Baldridge, and Milton Baldridge, all of Crystal Springs; sisters, Clara J. Johnson and Beatrice Jackson, both of Crystal Springs; and two grandchildren.